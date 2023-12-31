Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Target Price at $66.00

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $60.07 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

