Analysts Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) PT at $21.29

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance
NMRA stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.