Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target at C$6.43

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2023

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.89 and a twelve month high of C$10.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.71.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

