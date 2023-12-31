Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target at C$6.43

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.43.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NWH.UN
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.