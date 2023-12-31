Analyzing CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) & InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CV and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CV alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust -15.34% -1.38% -0.80%

Volatility & Risk

CV has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $17.63 million N/A -$11.76 million N/A N/A InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $166.45 million 8.61 $79.96 million ($0.19) -52.22

This table compares CV and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CV and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 N/A InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 56.71%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CV.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats CV on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

(Get Free Report)

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.