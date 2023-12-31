Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 22.2% in December

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $555,495,000 after buying an additional 144,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $150,701,000 after buying an additional 181,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

