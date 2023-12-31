Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $289.46 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $289.46 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.24 or 0.99955073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011996 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010956 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.78 or 0.00177662 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02890124 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $18,015,433.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

