ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in December

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,591,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 5,443,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 546.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ANZ Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

ANZ Group Company Profile

ANZGF opened at $17.97 on Friday. ANZ Group has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

