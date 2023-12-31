Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in RB Global were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the third quarter worth $56,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. 554,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,331. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.63, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. On average, analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

