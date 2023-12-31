Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 1,057 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after buying an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $756.92. 518,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,428. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $682.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $536.77 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

