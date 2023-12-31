Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 10,750 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI owned 0.05% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,074,000 after purchasing an additional 530,757 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,398,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,267.5% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,123,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after buying an additional 2,033,467 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance
ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 14,467,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,176,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $16.26.
About ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
