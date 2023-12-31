Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,424,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,793,000.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,387. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

