Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 187,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,194,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $98,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 178.1% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 96.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

