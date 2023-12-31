Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Increases Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sprout Social by 13.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Sprout Social by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

