Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 69 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after acquiring an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.43. The stock had a trading volume of 611,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,999. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -180.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

