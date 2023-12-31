Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises about 1.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPL traded down $25.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,572.45. The company had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,664.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,667.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,372.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

