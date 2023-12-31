Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in State Street were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in State Street by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in State Street by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,556 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. 1,084,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STT

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.