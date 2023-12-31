Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,999 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after purchasing an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,229. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

