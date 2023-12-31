Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.51. 901,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,426. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $240.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

