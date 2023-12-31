Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,994 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,627,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.27. 3,189,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,972. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

