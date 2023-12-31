Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 687,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,157. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

