Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.22. 584,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,819. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

