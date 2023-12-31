Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after buying an additional 2,313,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VNQ traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 5,331,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,889. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

