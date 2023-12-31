Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,229 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,571.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,600 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,656. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

