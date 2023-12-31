Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

