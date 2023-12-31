Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.40.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.05. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

