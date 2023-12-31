Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance
Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Pharmacare
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.