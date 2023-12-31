Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Price Performance

Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

