Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 198.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

