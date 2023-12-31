Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,500 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 11,634,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHOF. TD Securities assumed coverage on Athabasca Oil in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

ATHOF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

