Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 1,376 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

