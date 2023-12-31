Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 47,518 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,518 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 3.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCV stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.