Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 795 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.50 and its 200 day moving average is $242.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

