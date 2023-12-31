Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

