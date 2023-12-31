Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 2,170 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after buying an additional 365,033 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 801.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CBRE opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

