Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $50,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $460.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $287.49 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.53.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

