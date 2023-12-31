Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,320 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.1% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $296.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

