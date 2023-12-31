Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 3,202 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

NYSE BDX opened at $243.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

