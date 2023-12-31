Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 5,223 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

