AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,285,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

