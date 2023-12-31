Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 604.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 59,849 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 228,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 117,823 shares during the period.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ AUROW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.49. 8,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,332. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.