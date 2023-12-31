AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Short Interest Update

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,700 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 919,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 157,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,497. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that AVROBIO will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho lowered AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

