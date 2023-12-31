Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 1.3 %

AYRWF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 156,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,264. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.20 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

