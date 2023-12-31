Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BADFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.50 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BADFF

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Shares of BADFF remained flat at $30.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.