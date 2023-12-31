Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $52.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 47.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 96.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,268,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BOH opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $262.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

