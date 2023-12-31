Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,160 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.94. 353,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

