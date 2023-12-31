Baxter Bros Inc. Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

