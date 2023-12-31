Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 2,035 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 9,811,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,338,874. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.