Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 975 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. 9,450,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482,270. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

