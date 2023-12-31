Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in CSX by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,712,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

