Baxter Bros Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.62. 628,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

