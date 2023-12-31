Baxter Bros Inc. Invests $261,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ELV traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $471.56. 606,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,426. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $514.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.73.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

